Putney's Local Web site <body> <b>Welcome to PutneySW15.com<br> </b><br> <font size="2"> The site for Putney and Roehampton residents - and anyone planning to buy in Putney, eat or shop in SW15. For more on our aims, <a href="site/aboutus.htm">click here.</a> </font> <p><font size="2">If you are viewing this text, your browser lacks the ability to read frames. Although you will need a browser that can handle frames to use our site, you can idea of the site by following some of the links below.</font></p> <p><font size="2">The front page contains all the latest information on Putney and Roehampton.</font></p> <p><font size="2">Our main sections are:</font></p> <p><font size="2"><b><a href="info/main.htm"> INFORMATION</a></b> </font></p> <p><font size="2">We have comprehensive information on Putney including with <a href="community/schoolintro.htm"> schools </a> and local <a href="community/councils.htm">councils</a>. Our Calendar and events section lists events in Putney and Roehampton. </font></p> <p><b><font size="2"><a href="http://services.putneysw15.com">SERVICES</a></font></b></p> <p><font size="2" >Our aim is create a comprehensive listing of anything you might need in the local area. This information will be kept up-to-date, and is always available via your computer.</font></p> <p><font size="2"><b><a href="http://property.putneysw15.com">PROPERTY</a></b></font></p> <p><font size="2">When you're seriously looking to buy or let, you need to know EVERYTHING that's available. That's where we make the difference. We already have over 600 houses for sale or to let in Putney, listed on our database, which is searchable by price/rent and number of bedrooms.</font></p> <h2><font size="2">We also have sites in other parts of London such as <a href="http://www.wimbledonsw19.com">Wimbledon</a>, and <a href="http://www.wandsworthsw18.com" target="_blank">Wandsworth</a>.</font></h2> </body>